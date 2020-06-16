Once again, with the focus of public discussion being on race issues, the cry has been raised to remove statues that commemorate Confederate Civil War figures.
Proponents of this type of action claim that these are symbols of racial oppression and have no place in the public domain and I don’t entirely disagree with them.
Opponents believe that these symbols are part of their heritage and, yes, I can understand parts of that argument as well. However, I would caution both parties to this debate against replacing hateful symbols with meaningless ones.
On that note we can consider the efforts of the country music band Lady Antebellum to bring peace to this situation by dropping part of their band’s name and calling themselves Lady A. This is not the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s just the stupidest thing I’ve heard today.
I’ll start by exposing one of my own prejudices: I hate country music. I find country music to be dull, unimaginative and conducive to a lifetime of smoking cheap cigarettes and drinking cheaper beer. Rock and roll is about breaking the rules but country music is about the status quo. Rock and roll bands have cool names like “Slayer” but “Brad Paisley” sounds like the name of a copier repairman.
Anyway, now that I’ve gotten that out of my system I can relate — in Lady A’s own words — how this decision was made. The band named themselves after an architectural style that was popular in the South prior to the Civil War. Evidently, because of this tenuous relationship between home decorating and armed conflict the band decided that dropping the word “antebellum” from their name would be conducive to racial harmony. This was a decision made in part as a result of conversations that they had with their “black friends.”
First of all, they really aren’t putting anything on the table. When your fans play along and call you Lady A the word “antebellum” is still going through their brains. It’s like hearing someone use the phrase “N-word” — the actual N-word goes through your head when someone makes that reference, doesn’t it? We know what you mean whether you are saying it or not.
Also, Lady A has been a nickname for the band since it was started so this isn’t a real big change we are talking about here. It’s kind of like when Prince changed his name to a group of symbols. We still called him Prince and he still sang the same songs. It was the same guy. Along the same lines we can examine the title of Led Zeppelin’s fourth album. It was just a bunch of symbols but whether you call it Led Zeppelin IV or Zoso, it meant the same thing. It’s just a marketing gimmick. In this case, I think shortening the name to Lady A was just a tacit admission that most of the band’s fans are too dumb to spell the word “antebellum.”
And what’s this business about having “black friends?” I mean, somebody is either your friend or they are not with a degree of friendship ranging from casual acquaintance to best buddies for life attached to it. Friendship has nothing to do with color unless your friend is a makeup salesperson who gives you great deals on mascara. Anytime I hear the phrase “black friends” I am assuming that it is being used by someone who has “black enemies” as well and probably uses the N-word to describe them.
Ultimately Lady A is broadcasting this message in an echo chamber. Black people are not the target audience for their music and this announcement fell on deaf ears in the black community. It was just a feel-good publicity stunt that only pays lip service, literally, to the problem.
I think if Lady Whatever really wanted to make a statement they would blow up the pyramids in Egypt. After all, those architectural masterpieces were built by slave labor.
Why not? The members of Metallica would do it if they could remain sober long enough. And why stop there? Maybe they should build a concert stage on top of the ruins and live broadcast a show?
Here’s my point: Hate does not need symbols to exist — it just exists. You think you are doing a good thing by removing the symbols but you are actually driving hate deeper underground and safe from exposure. It festers, like a cancerous cell, and then pops back up in a new and more terrible form. Arguing about symbols is superficial. Discussing the meaning behind them takes a little more guts.
Well said!
