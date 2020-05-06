A security guard in Michigan is dead — shot in the head after an altercation with a customer over a mask.
Three people are now charged with murder in connection with his death.
“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” the woman’s cousin, told a television station. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”
As Americans begin their phased release from isolation, there will be points of friction.
Despite federal, state and local authorities asking people to observe social distancing guidelines even as we return to a semblance of normality — a point Texas Governor Greg Abbott reiterated on Tuesday — there will be people who won’t.
There are people who think the virus is not a big deal, despite all the scientific, mathematical and medical evidence to the contrary.
There are others who are willing to crowd and scream inches away from the faces of police officers and medical professionals — as we’ve seen in other states — or shove them, as one man did to a park ranger in Austin.
Attempting to reason or negotiate with either group is a fool’s errand — and could prove dangerous or deadly — as the family of a Michigan man learned.
Those people are best avoided.
There are others who will absentmindedly forget that the world is a different place. They’ll stand too close, or attempt to sit at an adjoining table before remembering.
We’re all going to have to learn to be more patient, and more forgiving of such things, more gentle and more kind with our responses, to avoid escalating the stress that so many already feel.
As life resumes at a slower pace, let caution and caring guide us forward.
