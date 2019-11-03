It was encouraging to see your recent coverage of the Texas Lutheran University football game with Sul Ross.
As a TLU Alum, I made many trips to New Braunfels to attend Wurstfest, tube the Guadalupe and enjoy local dining.
As a current New Braunfels resident and an H-Z subscriber, I am enjoying the improvements being made in the newpaper.
It’s particularly nice to see the H-Z recognize the connection with this local university in Seguin.
Thanks for all you do to keep our local community informed.
Jim Hine,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.