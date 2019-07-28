It’s the little things.
I’m pretty much grateful every time I turn on the faucet and have clean water flow out. Or when I am able to enjoy air-conditioning in my home and car. Or when I open the refrigerator and see an abundance of food. But this past Friday was the proverbial “cherry on top.”
I witnessed a large group of young people from River City Church help to distribute food at the Westside Community Center, along with Rotarians, military veterans and other volunteers.
I witnessed a great-grandmother buying her great-grandkids school supplies. “I’ve always done this for them,” she said. “I have the time.”
I witnessed a patient driver in a pick-up truck at a crosswalk waving on a seemingly endless stream of pedestrians from a parking lot even though there were many cars behind him.
I experienced a young man assisting me in bringing in an extra grocery cart from the parking lot.
I experienced the public library allowing people to bring in school supplies to pay off their fines.
I experienced many of my neighbors on the Nextdoor social network rescuing lost pets and helping them find their families.
When I listen to the news and read in the paper about adults behaving badly, it is these little acts of kindness that give me hope.
In my opinion, these acts are the answer to the question, “What would Jesus do?”
Martha Mendez,
New Braunfels
