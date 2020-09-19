“Trump train event draws attention . . . .”, yes it does. Unfortunately, our local media does not provide the proper respect this “event” deserves. Never seen it and never have been a part of it, but from what I understand hundreds gather to show support for what they perceive to be their favored political candidate. They go to trouble to show their exuberance and one mind numbed idiot drags a BLM flag and garners all of the attention. That there idiot should have been ticketed or thrown in jail for violating community standards. The rest of the parade, you know the hundreds of others deserved better and especially from the press.
David Huddleston,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.