CLNL caring for and serving the Canyon Lake community won’t be defeated by the COVID pandemic! We’ve managed to recruit six new members since the pandemic started. We’ve continued supporting our community financially with a recent $2,000 donation to the Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) Family Fun Fest and $10,000 toward a future community playground. The CRRC community garden (next to the Rec Center) continues to flourish under the leadership of Lion Joe Ed Lyles.
The spring Shrimpfest fell victim to COVID as we were forced to cancel this hugely popular event. Following the current COVID rules (which change as Texas relaxes restrictions), we considered innovative ways to provide our annual fall shrimpfest to our community and decided on a drive-thru. After all, this year marks a quarter century — 25 years — of serving fresh-caught gulf shrimp and trimmings to our guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.