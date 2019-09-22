Published in 2016, “Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age” by Sherry Turkle is a perceptive look at the value of conversing with others. Working with young people, she measured how texting, emails and tweets have lowered the level of empathy one feels for others. The smart phone, she believes, has altered not only behavior with one another, but the prospect of intimacy itself. Smart phones sit at the dinner table and in restaurants like an additional guest. The phone promises a respite from one’s one’s fear of boredom, the major player among 18-24 year-olds, Turkle discovered.
Her research shows that the technology we lionize is also the technology that can silence us, especially in discouraging conversation. Her subjects tell her that they would rather text someone than talk to them directly. Fear of not getting it right is the reason offered for not wanting to have a conversation face-to-face. There is no time to edit or to control the communication when it is “live.” Real conversation can throw one into ambiguity, where ideas take on their own life because less controllable.
She insists that there is hope in retrieving conversation, which is directly linked to “civilization,” which has its origin in the word “civility.” Bullying, Turkle suggests, especially on-line bullying, or on-line shouting matches or tweets may be more numerous because one does not see the other person’s reactions, their feelings, or the trauma incited. Empathy is erased or sharply curtailed by technology because the other person is not present in an embodied way.
Conversation, by contrast, moves in another direction: it promotes intimacy and uncertainty; in true conversation one is not intent on being right but to understand the point of view of another and one’s own, more fully. “Face-to-face conversation unfolds slowly. It teaches patience. We attend to tone and nuance. When we communicate on our digital devices, we learn different habits…. We dumb down and speed up our communications. And we become accustomed to a life of constant interruption” Turkle writes. Sound-bites substitute for extended dialogue. Conversation needs duration and durability. Real conversation, not data-processing, can serve as “a crucible for discovery.” Ideas “come from speaking.” What matters most in conversation is risky. “The thrill of “risky talk” comes from being in the presence of your listener. One gives up control and allows ideas to have their own way, to see where they lead.
Turkle’s research reveals that the average” adult checks his/her phone every 6.5 minutes; teenagers send an average of 100 texts per day; 80% sleep with their phones and will check them when they roll over during a night’s sleep; 44% never unplug from their devices.” The behavior is both compulsive and addictive.
We multi-task and concentrate on something for short periods. Our lives can easily become scattered and so full of tasks that at day’s end we are left exhausted, with little to reflect on; in fact, reflection itself seems to be losing ground. The end result is a shallow and incomplete sense of who we even are as a person.
But Turkle remains hopeful; she believes we can reclaim conversation, and with it an earlier form of intimacy, community and basic human respect for one another’s point of view without agreeing with it. Listening is often enough, wherein the other feels heard. Shrill techno-attacks on what another thinks or believes reduces our humanness; civilization itself is dealt a wounding blow.
Conversation is itself civilizing because it is based on respect for the diversity of others’ point of view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.