My name is Kyle Adams, and I am a resident of New Braunfels and an advocate for the Borgen Project. I believe that it is important to educate people on developing bills and acts that are currently going through the U.S. Congress, especially those that concern helping those who are less fortunate around the world.
One such act is the Keeping Girls In School Act. Globally, girls aged 10-19 are three times more likely than boys of the same age to be kept out of school. This is particularly true in countries that are affected by conflict.
