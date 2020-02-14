From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The Taste of the Town event celebrated 10 years of raising funds for the NBISD Education Foundation this year and the event set some new records.
A move from Tuesday to Thursday helped make it a more exciting opportunity for people to participate and they seized it, with more than 700 mingling and tasting what some of the best restaurants and grocery stores in New Braunfels had to offer.
Education foundations have become increasingly important to local school districts, often serving to fill a funding gap that exists after local funding and state money has been exhausted.
It’s also been a means of financing inventive and new educational approaches that traditional school funding mechanisms can’t handle.
The New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation deserves a round of applause for marking its 10th year and for continuing to build a proud legacy that other generations will build on. Those who participated, either by dishing up delicious eats or dining for a good cause, also deserve a pat on the back for helping local school children while they helped themselves.
•••••
Fans will have to wait a little while longer, but in six years they’ll be able to enjoy a game that should excite a lot of locals — Longhorns and Bobcats alike.
In September of 2026, the University of Texas Longhorns will go head to head with the Texas State University Bobcats. There is no shortage of graduates from either school in New Braunfels and the surrounding area, and there is little doubt that the game in Austin will sell out and generate a lot of excitement.
The Longhorns will likely be favored in the contest — by quite a margin — but a lot can happen in six years, so hope springs eternal in Bobcat Nation.
No matter the outcome, it’s good to see two universities with passionate graduates locally have an opportunity to face off on the football field. Eventually.
