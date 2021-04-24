Regarding Jack McKinney’s column on April 13, ‘Lovin’ me some infrastructure,’ you need to do much more research, Jack.
Of the $2 trillion bill, approximately 5% is dedicated to the infrastructure that you advocate, while 95% goes to Democrat liberal agenda items. That is why America doesn’t support it. Liberals are experts at naming bills or organizations with titles that people who don’t do any research would support because they sound good. And feeling good is more important than doing good, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.