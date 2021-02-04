Former president Trump incited a riot and is responsible for the lives of five people, destruction of property and causing the congress of the United States to fear for their lives. He should be impeached and forbidden from ever holding public office. He lied to his people and caused untold harm to his country, our country. If this is not an impeachable offense, what is? If Obama had done the same, what would be your response? Impeachment I hope. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are equally guilty of promoting the falsehoods and misinformation that led to the radicalization of Trump supporters. They should also be punished. There was no fraud in the November election other than that perpetrated by our president and his helpers, including trying to interfere with mail-in voting, spreading lies about voting machines and trying to intimidate election officials. I agree we need to put this all behind us and return to civility but that doesn't mean giving a pass to criminal behavior.
Janet Hahn,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.