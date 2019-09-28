On a typical Tuesday at the San Antonio Greyhound Bus Station, Lucretia and Terry Burton can be spotted calmly assisting nervous asylum-seekers from Central and South America in making their way through the paperwork maze, and helping them board buses to their final destination.
As members of the Interfaith Welcome Coalition, the Burtons distribute toiletries, blankets, snacks, toys, supplies, medicines and backpacks of goodies to families who have journeyed for months and have nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Their best work, however, comes in the form of helping ease the tensions of these desperate families who are fleeing persecution, torture, violence or war and offering assurance that they are safe — at least for now. Lucretia is fluent in Spanish, and Terry is learning.
They share the same fundamental Christian values, and seem to have intrinsic skills for offering a sense of peace to those who need it the most — by simply holding space, emotionally connecting and communicating the incredibly healing message that “You are not alone.”
It was a humbling experience to watch them interact with a young man, now in a foreign country with an unknown language as he sat trembling on the bus bench with his head bowed.
Having traveled two months from Ecuador on foot and by bus, he was on his way to be with his family in New Jersey. The Burtons carefully and respectfully gave him directions and instructions on how to make his connections, and instilled a sense that he would be safe for the rest of his trip. While comforting a young, pregnant mother, a civil engineer from Venezuela, they learned of her plight of having to leave her country due to lack of medical care because all physicians had fled the country.
This beautiful young women with striking features, except for the dark circles beneath her eyes, managed to smile and show appreciation for the help that was offered to her and her family.
Even though traffic at the bus station has slowed recently due to the “Remain in Mexico” Policy that requires thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed, the Burton’s will continue their work with the Interfaith Welcome Coalition.
They also provide weekly activities for children in the Solms community, and provide transportation, food, fellowship and prayer services for their neighbors.
The Burtons’ empathy for their fellow human beings, especially those experiencing the severe tribulations that most migrants endure at our southern border, is inspiring.
They and the Interfaith Welcome Coalition extend an invitation to the public to stand in solidarity with the destitute asylum seekers who present at our southern border.
The Bold Border Action for Justice and Compassion will take place on Oct. 26. The public is invited to take a stand to end the abusive “Remain in Mexico” policy, to honor the 22 people killed in El Paso, and to bear witness and demand an end to the incarceration of children and families in the United States.
Taking a stand can also be done by donating to or volunteering with the Interfaith Welcome Coalition. More information on the Bold Border Action for Justice and Compassion and the Interfaith Welcome Coalition can be found at: interfaithwelcomecoalition.org
