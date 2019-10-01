Voting for constitutional amendments is like watching the NFL Pro Bowl — kind of boring. A lot of money and media hoopla go into general elections but for off-year voting not so much.
Did you ever wonder if the powers that be want it that way or that they may not want you to put too much thought into what you are voting on? That is, if you bother to show up to vote in the first place.
So, naturally, I wondered why Proposition 4 was on the ballot. On the surface, it would appear that this harmless-looking thing is referencing a ban on a statewide income tax and that if you vote “yes” for this amendment you are effectively voting against such a tax. Issues of fiscal responsibility aside I guess that’s something we can all get behind.
But, wait, isn’t a state income tax already prohibited by law, you might ask, and if that’s the case why are we voting on it again? Well, yes to the first question and for the second all I can say is that the devil is in the details.
First, a little history is in order so we’ll turn back the hands of time to 1991 when Bob Bullock was our lieutenant governor.
School finance was just as much of a mess back then as it is today (still no word on a permanent fix for that, by the way) and Bob proposed a state income tax for which the proceeds would go directly to public education. Bullock’s reasoning was that in lieu of an income tax the state would have to raise the sales tax or property tax rates to account for projected budget shortfalls.
Thirty years later our schools are still being underfunded and our sales and property tax rates are some of the highest in the nation. But, hey, no state income tax so I guess that’s a win, right?
But Bob, being the consummate politician that he was, opted to redeem himself going into the 1994 elections by presiding over the passage of the “Bullock Amendment” which forbade the imposition of an income tax on “natural persons.”
Furthermore, no tax could ever be levied without a majority vote in a public referendum. But for now I want you to remember that phrase “natural persons.” We’re going to come back to that.
As Bullock predicted the business and population growth of Texas would continue and, along with that growth, an escalating series of projected budget shortfalls. In 2006 the state expanded the business franchise tax to include partnerships and that provision of the law was challenged as being a de facto income tax. That went to the Texas Supreme Court which ruled that the tax was on the partnership — not the partners — and was therefore legal.
And you business owners out there may remember that was when Rick Perry changed the method for calculating business franchise taxes from taxing us on the gross instead of the net income. He later claimed, while running for president, that he never raised taxes while he was governor but…he did.
The important point here is that the State of Texas was fast running out of revenue sources.
Yes, the natural gas boom saved our bacon for a while, but we never seem to have enough money for schools. This problem is not going away. In fact, if Proposition 4 passes, it might actually become worse.
Because the devil is in the details and the wording of Prop 4 excludes that “natural persons” phrase that I told you to remember and replaces it with “individuals.” Under the law, businesses have “personhood” and on that basis they can be construed as “individuals.”
From there all it takes is a crafty lawyer with a few connections in Austin to reopen the original Supreme Court case and argue that the franchise tax, as it exists today, is an income tax.
If this were to happen then Texas — having enjoyed decades of rapid growth but desperately needing funds to pay for that growth — would be denied a revenue stream from the franchise tax which provides about 6% of the state’s budget.
If the wording of Prop 4 was changed from “individuals” back to “natural persons” then I could support it.
But somebody, probably a somebody who has written a lot of checks for campaign contributions, wants this wording to appear as it is.
It makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
