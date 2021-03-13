This weekend we are faced again with another switch to daylight saving. The spring time change is brutal because of the lost hour of sleep. Fortunately our area school kids will have spring break to get acclimated to this antiquated ritual. San Antonio schools will not be so lucky. What’s the gain for switching time twice a year? The day isn’t any longer and even during summer months we have 14 hours of daylight! Later in November when sunrise is so late it takes returning to standard time to make things seem normal again. I believe it’s time for Texas to abandon the arduous process of switching time twice a year. My vote would be to stay on standard time.
Charles Kuentz,
(2) comments
Staying on standard time all year would be the intelligent decision.
Stnd time is our Fall season time right? If that’s the case no thank you! Nothing I can’t stand more than getting off work between 5-6pm and it’s dark outside already and so can’t get anything done around the house outside in the light unless only on the weekend and only when I don’t have other plans already! You want to keep the time where it gets dark at 8-8:30 and I’m all for it!! I’m not waking up at 6am or earlier to mow my lawn during the week and disturb my neighbors still sleeping!! That’s my opinion - I don’t like the time change either - but can’t stand it dark while I’m still at work and feel like I should be in bed by 7pm! :)
