Thank you for printing “Irony in Attacks on Charity” and thanks to Bill Ibbotson for writing it.
I could not agree more. Samaritan’s Purse is a wonderful organization intent on showing the love of Jesus to all.
I thank God for Franklin Graham and his tireless group of folks.
Judy Akers,
New Braunfels
Don’t overlook issues
of animal cruelty
Your letter regarding animal cruelty is heart breaking, S. Benson. I’m so sorry to know that we have people like that living in New Braunfels.
I’m also very upset that the city didn’t follow through and remove the dog from the home. There is no excuse for this dog to have suffered for over 15 months.
I have spoken to my
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.