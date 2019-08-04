I’m a cradle Catholic and attended Catholic schools, K-12. I love my faith and strive to live according to Catholic teaching on faith and morals. That’s why I’m saddened by what I’m about to say.
Catholic bishops have lost their way. Too many bishops have abandoned their core mission, the prime directive given by Christ Himself, which is to lead all souls to heaven. Instead, they focus on worldly pursuits like climate change, adapting to secular culture, hiding their sexual/financial misdeeds and advancing their socio-political ideologies.
The bishops’ capitulation to immorality in our culture and their sexual and financial sinfulness are long and sordid stories for another day. My focus today is their increasingly rabid support for leftist and globalist causes, more specifically, open borders and unregulated immigration.
According to the U. S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic social teaching on immigration demands a balanced application of the following three co-equal principles. How I wish they would heed their own words!
First Principle: People have a right to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their families.
That is absolutely true. However, the right to migrate does not include an unrestricted entitlement to live in whatever country one wishes to live. Moreover, the right to migrate certainly does not entitle migrants or the church to willfully flout the immigration and asylum laws of sovereign nations.
Sadly, our bishops act as though migrants and the church are endowed with these entitlements. Through his Catholic Charities agency, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller recently partnered with the leftist Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC) to help illegal immigrants defy and escape lawful deportation orders.
It’s noteworthy that avowed atheist/leftist/globalist George Soros is a major CLINIC donor ($1.4 million from 2000 — 2014, $970,000 in 2015). Soros is an enemy of Catholic orthodoxy with a long history of funding groups who oppose established church doctrine (e.g., Planned Parenthood, Catholics for Choice, etc.).
For many Catholics, this partnership is nothing short of aiding and abetting criminal behavior. Any alliance with Soros is a deal with the devil — another example of how our shepherds have lost their way.
Second Principle: A country has the right to regulate its borders and control immigration.
Bishops like Garcia-Siller appear more than willing to disregard this principle. Instead, these bishops create relationships with anti-Catholic, anti-American leftists like Soros, who have no respect for Catholic doctrine, national sovereignty or our government’s constitutional obligations to its citizens.
No country is required to accept everyone who desires to resettle within its borders. No country is obliged to accept immigrants that may threaten its citizens’ safety, its cultural and social norms, or its economic foundation.
Third Principle: A country must regulate its borders with justice and mercy.
It’s true that just and merciful regulations will not separate migrant parents from their children any longer than necessary. Even so, it’s equally true that just and merciful regulations must deter human traffickers, drug smugglers, and terrorists from exploiting and victimizing migrant families and children.
For that reason, when groups of people are detained on suspicion of criminal behavior (e.g., illegally crossing the border), law enforcement best practice demands that group members be separated from each other, including
