Regarding the traffic issue on Hanz Drive through Cotton Crossing, why not connect Waterway Drive which runs between Common Street and Gruene Road?
The street runs next to Augusta Apartments and Gruene Lake Village without going through a subdivision., but, currently it is not connected in the middle.
Making Waterway Drive a through-street would eliminate a lot of traffic through Cotton Crossing, the Gruene intersection, and the adjoining neighborhoods.
Ann Carr,
New Braunfels
