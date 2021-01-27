In a perfect world, the website Comal County officials unveiled on Tuesday morning which allows eligible people to be put on a standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine would have been up and running before the first doses arrived.
We do not, and leveraging the technology, systems and manpower to launch such an effort isn’t as simple as it may appear. You need look no further than some of the larger counties who have had such attempts get swamped by thousands of requests in short order before collapsing in a heap.
