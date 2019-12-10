Back in the day just about any high school required reading list would include a nifty tome titled “All of the President’s Men” by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. This book was not about the Watergate investigation per se. Watergate was the backdrop for the story of how two reporters investigated the details and, under the guidance of their editor, broke the story.
We all think about the movie with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman running around in corduroy suits asking questions, but to my mind the real hero of the story is their editor, Ben Bradlee. He laid down some serious ground rules for his employees to follow relating to how certain facts and sources could be used and maintained a high standard for corroboration and fact checking.
These standards today are part of the code of ethics adopted by the Society of Professional Journalists which you can look up online. It’s a detailed document which covers everything from plagiarism to journalistic accountability. I wish more people in the news business would read it. I also wish more of us consumers of the news would read it so that we know what standards to hold our journalists to.
I especially wish the author of “A Warning” — written by “Anonymous” would have read it. I bought this — well, I’d like to call it a book but I think “wasted tree” is a more appropriate description — as part of an experiment over the weekend. I was approaching it like a detective trying to figure out who the author was (and I’ve got some pretty good ideas, by the way) but I was so shocked by the lack of journalistic integrity it became a real chore to read.
Don’t get me wrong, tales of chaos and woe in Donald Trump’s White House are like potato chips to me — I can eat a whole bag and come back for more. The problem here is that once you get past the novelty or mystery of who is actually writing this all you are left with is 259 pages of completely unsubstantiated opinion.
I felt like I had paid 30 bucks for a copy of the Weekly World News without any stories about Bigfoot or Princess Diana.
On the surface you are tempted to give the contents based on the idea that the author claims to be a “senior administration official” who, having first reported on the chaos in the West Wing last year, is claiming to stay in his job solely to exert a calming influence on the president.
However, based on some of the happenings coming out of the White House in the past year I don’t think this strategy is working very well. So, why is this guy clinging to his job despite the daily outrages he claims to witness?
One word: ego.
Now, all writers have an ego thing going to the extent that they willtry to present their opinions as fact. Look at the top of this page. It says “Opinion” right there in big bold print. And when I use a phrase like “In my opinion…” or “I believe…” that’s what I’m alluding to. I try to stay honest about this but sometimes I can’t help cracking a joke about my mouth-breathing Republican friends.
But some big news organizations — and I especially include FOX and CNN in this mix — will try to dress up a boring word like “opinion” and sell it as “analysis” thinking that the extra syllable will make you pay more attention.
Don’t be fooled — we have a responsibility to pick out the facts from the verbal window-dressing and make our own decisions.
So, when the anonymous author of “A Warning” says “Trust me on this” (page 56) you have to ask “Trust who?” and “Why?” because while the author references some widely publicized screw-ups by the President there are no sources tagged to confirm his personal views. That makes it “opinion.”
Furthermore, the author goes on to criticize a fellow staffer for not standing up to the President (page 139) on a policy issue but never gives any examples of his doing so, either.
That makes it “gutless opinion.”
The author makes some interesting references to the death of democracy in Ancient Greece at the hands of demagogues but I would like to remind him of one of my more favored quotes from Plato who said, “As a conversationalist, a book is dead.”
What Plato meant was that a conversation with a book is a one-way street. Without being able to engage the author on controversial issues a book is just a wasted tree.
There are plenty of reasons to boot Trump out of office based on facts which can be corroborated from multiple sources.
But sinking to Trump’s level — repeating gossip and innuendo — isn’t going to get the job done.
