The city recently announced incentives that it will be g1vmg to promote private development for (for profit) projects.
The reason given is to bring more jobs to our community — where most people will agree that to find any one to do any work is nearly impossible.
Our unemployment rate is assuredly the lowest it’s been forever. This is a push by the chamber of commerce as a representative front, (supposedly) for the business community.
However this is not always the case. Look at the businesses that have closed because of subsidized (taxpayer’s money) support for new business.
I believe that when city government is misguided by awarding incentives to new business, they should try giving these incentives to the taxpayers instead. We do not have an unemployment problem.
When incentives are given to projects that don’t pay taxes in the interim, we the taxpayers foot the bill for these incentives.
The developers are allowed to use monies that would go to the city as taxes to recover their expenses for their development. Meanwhile the tax payers have to endure the extremely crowded traffic conditions, overwhelmed city services — fire, police, medical, sanitation — being stretched even further, which will require higher taxes.
We need a mayor, (and not one on the GBRA board that has so terribly mismanaged the operation to the lakes around McQueeney, etc. We have seen what a disaster that has become while GBRA was planning a multi-million dollar office building) and a City Council that are reminded that they serve the interest of the people.
Some might say it is impossible to fight city hall, but many years ago myself and two other like minded citizens took back power of Government for the people, where it remained for several years.
It can be done.
Bob Nohrn,
New Braunfels
