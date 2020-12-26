Martin Luther, the German Reformation leader, is generally credited with bringing a tree into his home in 1536. As he was walking through a forest, he peered into the night sky and observed the stars twinkling through the boughs of the evergreen trees. He cut down a small tree and decorated the tree by placing candles on it to simulate the stars.
The custom of the Christmas tree was introduced in the U.S. during the American Revolution by German troops from the state of Hessen. Franklin Pierce was the first U.S. president to decorate a Christmas tree at the White House in 1856. The Christmas tree tradition began in Britain after Queen Victoria married her German cousin, Prince Albert, in 1840.
