From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
While most of the country celebrates National Night Out earlier in the summer, Texas wisely delays until the summertime heat has eased up a bit.
Usually.
It was still hot on Wednesday night as people from all over the city and Comal County got out to spend time with their neighbors and members of first responders — the New Braunfels Police Department, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and fire and emergency services.
Safety is a group effort, and getting to know your neighbors and the professionals who help protect you is a solid step toward securing the community for all.
Everyone who dedicated their time and efforts to making the event bigger and better than the year before deserves a round of applause.
•••••
Water is a key component of growth and the New Braunfels area has seen plenty of it over the last decade.
This week New Braunfels Utilities announced it had locked in a water purchase from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority for the next three decades — the largest single water purchase in NBU’s history.
It also has two optional 20-year renewals — all at $147 per acre foot — far better than the typical price that is 10 times higher.
NBU has gone out of its way to secure water from a diverse selection of sources, and that’s key as the area continues to grow in the future.
And there’s almost no chance that the growth is going to slow anytime soon.
Proactive approaches are required, and NBU’s actions have shown that they understand that well.
