Monday marked the filing deadline for candidates to throw their hats in the ring for the March primary elections across the state — and plenty of people took advantage of that.
Republicans and Democrats alike will have to square off against opponents to try and earn the right to be on the ballot in November, and that’s good news for all — even if you’ll end up casting a vote for an incumbent that you want to stay in office.
Complacency is never good from an elected official. Candidates who don’t have to work to secure victory often don’t work once they have it.
Having candidates face challenges in primaries aren’t just a way of making sure that they keep working for their constituents, it’s also a way to have real conversations among voters about what they want their parties,—and their elected officials—to stand for.
And those discussions extend well beyond the red and blue, left and right split — they’re important for the future of politics in this country as one generation begins to step off the stage while another prepares to step onto it.
Beyond the primaries, having candidates facing challengers in November from the other side of the aisle is just as important. That’s true in red Comal County and it’s true in the most blue areas of California.
For those who step into what may look like a no-win scenario against stiff political winds, there are things that matter beyond wins and losses.
Providing voters the opportunity to have an actual voice at the poll and sparking genuine discussions about the issues of the day are worthwhile, and our system is better for it and poorer without it.
Voters are tasked with making the most of that opportunity. They shouldn’t let it pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.