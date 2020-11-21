Once upon a time there was a shepherd who, just for the fun of it, would charge into town, call a meeting and loudly proclaim that there was a monster in the hills.
The townspeople would grab their guns, mount flags on their pickups and charge up the mountain looking for a monster that they never found. When asked why they did this over and over they said “Well, someday there may be something up there. Besides, we’re bored and this is exciting “
