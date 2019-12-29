My wife and I recently celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary.
We have lived in marital harmony (mostly) since our 1969 teenage marriage, which was “never going to last.”
It has been the most challenging and satisfying time of our lives together. She claims it’s been the happiest 44 years of her life. This presents me with a mathematical conundrum — 44?
I suppose there were a few rough years in there somewhere. Better off not asking at this juncture. Just go with it.
Many people look at marriage as a time of great wonder and discovery. And it is. Nothing you have experienced as a single adult can prepare you for the sensory carnage of marriage. The sights. The sounds. The smells. Especially after you are blessed as parents with those heavenly bundles of love from on high.
Yes, I know you call them tax deductions. It’s okay. I did, too.
We decided to marry quickly. We agreed that if we are going to make a mistake, let’s make it at full speed. I proposed on Saturday night and we said “I do” on Monday night.
A “quickie” before “quickie” became part of our cultural lexicon. I’m sure most of our friends were astonished at her three-year pregnancy before our first child was born.
Spontaneous marriage in the ‘60s, with or without a shotgun, was generally a predictor of an impending increase in the local population.
Most people long for a perfect marriage. If you ever see one, it will be horse-drawn by a Unicorn wearing a rainbow.
“Perfect” and “marriage” are the strangest of bedfellows when used in the same sentence.
How can we possibly expect a perfect union between two imperfect people? I’ve always thought that marrying the right person the first time was near impossible with a low chance of success based on our fluid human nature. I consider myself one of the lucky ones.
People have asked me, “Why are you always so joyful?” I could have told them, “If you want to have a good day every day, lower your expectations.”
But I didn’t. I told them that I believe you get the day that you are expecting. I expect them all to be good. I have never expected a bad day when it didn’t turn out that way. My wife makes every day better.
In homage to my loving helpmate, I admit that I am Chewbacca to her Han Solo. While she goes through life problem-solving, I mostly just make Sasquatch-like noises in the background.
She’s the brains of the operation with excellent intuition skills. Case in point; occasionally she accuses me of being lost. “Lost” is a misrepresentation. I am in a temporary state of perpetual navigation.
She allows me to continue driving though, driven more by morbid curiosity than the hope of arriving at our destination on time. A patient, kind woman is good to have.
As a grizzled veteran of the union of man and woman, I have learned a few tricks along the way. Never introduce you first wife as your, “first wife.”
That’s the quickest path to self-fulfilling prophecy. If she cooks something that doesn’t agree with you, EAT IT! Especially in the early years. Pepto-Bismol will restore your gastrointestinal tract and it won’t turn its back on you some cold winter night. Trust me on this.
One question men fear hearing is the much-dreaded, “does this (insert article of clothing, shoe or jewelry) make me look fat?” I’m convinced that the correct answer remains one of the mysteries of the universe. But I can tell you that it has been my experience that “compared to what?” is not an appropriate response. Also, “robust” is not the synonym you seek when you’re looking for a way to answer delicately. Gently put the shovel down and back away from the hole. It’s your only hope.
Moving on, the four words ALL men dread hearing from a woman, “we need to talk.”
I exhale an audible “Oooooh, noooo.”
This simplest of declarations can reduce any man to a gelatinous, whimpering mass as he sits at the kitchen table awaiting judgment. In the Judge Judy courtroom of our minds, we have already pled guilty. What is our sentence? The damage control klaxon wails relentlessly.
“What’s that? Paint the bathroom?” Oh, happy, happy day. As the vision of gallows fades from our imagination, we hear ourselves offer, “of course sweetheart, paint both bathrooms — and the kitchen too. If that’s what makes my angel happy!”
Whew. Cheated death again.
I’ll close on a serious note. I have been asked the secret of a long marriage. I believe that the man is the head of household and THE AUTHORITY in his home which is his castle — with the possible exception of the bathroom. Early on, I encourage all men to lay down their expectations to their wives. You can be firm without being harsh. Here’s how I did it:
I gently took my wife’s sweet face in the palm of my hands and stared into her beautiful blue eyes. (All the time thinking, “you are hotter than fish fry grease.”) I continue, “woman, I’m only going to say this once so please pay attention. Our marriage is riding on it and therefore your future happiness. Now focus on these words.”
“If you ever leave me, I’m going with you. So, choose some place nice. Preferably warm. Hopefully furnished.”
You laugh, but it’s worked for 50 years. Or 44 years. Depends on who you ask.
Joy to you all.
