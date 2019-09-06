From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
We shouldn’t have to think about what we will do if someone walks into a room and starts trying to murder as many people as possible while we’re at work, at the store, at a bar, at a club, at church or driving on the road. But that’s where we are.
That makes special training that goes over techniques to keep you and your loved ones safe in the event of an active shooter worthwhile.
Called the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, the training is offered by local law enforcement officers to groups so that they can be prepared in case the once unthinkable happens.
Because it keeps happening.
Offering such training is one way that law enforcement can help save countless lives before they even arrive on scene.
•••••
New Braunfels has a rich cultural heritage, and while the German side of the equation gets a lot of time in the spotlight, the community is continuing to embrace its Hispanic heritage as well.
Hispanic Heritage month kicks off on Sept. 15 — Independence Day for several Latin American countries — and runs through Oct. 15. New Braunfels will start on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Westside Community Center with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration that features art, dance, music and more.
Shelley Bujnoch, president of the Hispanic Business Alliance, says her kids are half-Hispanic, half-Czech, which means that they enjoy traditions from both. That’s true of many in our community.
The kick-off event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center located at 2932 S IH Frontage Road. So whether you have a personal connection with the Hispanic community, want to learn more about the culture or just want to support diversity in New Braunfels and beyond, this event is a great place to start.
