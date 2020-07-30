An article in Politico got a lot of buzz in Washington, D.C., by reporting that Sen. Kamala Harris might not be a very strong front-runner, or even a front-runner at all, in the Democratic vice presidential selection race. Politico reported that 76-year-old former Sen. Chris Dodd, a member of 77-year-old former Sen. Joe Biden’s VP selection committee, was unhappy that Harris showed “no remorse” for her rough attacks on Biden during the Democratic presidential primary season.
But the report revealed something else which should have gotten more attention. An unnamed Biden adviser told Politico that the VP choice is being shaped by the possibility that Biden might serve just one term. “If you assume Biden isn’t going to run for reelection, you don’t want someone who is only paying attention to 2024,” the anonymous Biden adviser said. “The decisions that need to be made are not going to be easy. Biden’s vice president might want to dodge a lot of tough issues if they only have an eye on 2024.”
