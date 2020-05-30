In his May 26 Herald-Zeitung column, Jack McKinney tried to downplay, gloss over and justify the egregious, politically motivated behavior of senior FBI and DoJ officials in their entrapment of General Michael Flynn. Jack tried to portray President Donald Trump’s resulting outrage as “smoke and mirrors,” designed to “justify his [Trump’s own] politicization of formerly independent government agencies.”
Jack tried, but failed, and here’s why.
Jack misrepresented Flynn’s Dec. 2016 phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak as “inappropriate and possibly illegal” because of Flynn’s status as “a private citizen.” Alas, Jack neglected to mention that president-elect Trump had already appointed Flynn as his National Security Advisor, a formal position not subject to Senate confirmation. As an incoming president’s NSA, Flynn was more than a “private citizen” — he was both authorized and expected to engage with foreign government leaders to facilitate a smooth transition between the outgoing and incoming administrations.
Jack’s depiction of the Kislyak call as possibly illegal (presumably a violation of the 200-year-old Logan Act) is totally absurd. The Logan Act “prohibits” Americans from having discussions with officials of foreign governments involved in disputes with the United States. While still on the books, the act is widely viewed as unconstitutional. There have only been two prosecutions under the act — both unsuccessful. Meanwhile, we’ve all witnessed thousands of unprosecuted prima facie “violations,” from the NBA’s Dennis Rodman (North Korea) to former Secretary of State John Kerry (Iran), to actors Jane Fonda and Sean Penn, to former President Jimmy Carter, to thousands of corporate heads pursuing business ventures in foreign lands.
Based on these real facts, the Kislyak phone call was both appropriate and legal.
I nearly fell out of my chair at Jack’s assertion that President Obama’s people were motivated to discredit Flynn by their desire “to protect the incoming president!” While it’s true that Obama’s people tried to dissuade Trump from hiring Flynn, it wasn’t due to any altruistic benevolence towards Trump. Obama’s henchmen were motivated purely by:
— self-preservation (Flynn has lots of dirt on them);
— political ideology (Flynn refused to join their Marxist, globalist brotherhood); and
— revenge (Flynn exposed Obama’s big lie that the Islamist enemy was defeated and that ISIS was a terrorist JV team).
Obama’s people were never interested in protecting Trump from anything. The opposite is obviously true, as proven by their FISA warrant abuse, the Strzok/Page communications, the fruitless Mueller witch hunt and the sham impeachment proceedings.
Obama’s henchmen (Clapper, Brennan, Strzok, et. al.) knew all along they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia. Under oath and behind closed doors, they unanimously affirmed that truth to lying Adam Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee. In public, however, they continued to push the false Russian collusion narrative at every opportunity. Does that sound like a crew interested in protecting President Trump?
I can’t close without commenting on Jack’s reference to the pre-Trump “good old days, … back when the investigative branch of government operated independently of the chief executive and when investigative findings took precedence over political expediency.” It’s an oblique reference to how Jack, with his ideological blinders firmly in place, remembers the Obama administration.
But that’s not how I remember those days. I remember Obama “wingman” and AG Eric Holder building a highly politicized Justice Department where investigations and prosecutions were driven more by their political implications than by the rule of law. I remember Lois Lerner pleading the 5th regarding the abuse of conservative non-profit activist groups by Obama’s IRS prior to the 2012 election. I remember the clandestine meeting between Obama AG Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac while candidate Hillary was under FBI investigation. I remember FBI Director James Comey’s subsequent refusal to prosecute candidate Hillary for her manifestly criminal acts involving her private email server.
What do you remember?
(2) comments
Speaking of blinders: Flynn did lie to Pence and the FBI. He admitted it twice and recently released transcripts of the call confirm the lie. All of the US intelligence agencies agreed that Russia interfered in the election. The report of Senator Burr’s committee confirmed that conclusion. As for lies about ISIS, I recall a fairly recent claim not made by Obama that ISIS was defeated (and N Korea was no longer a threat and Iran was going to come back to the negotiating table and the Saudis were wonderful humane people who would never order a murder and the Chinese did a marvelous job with the virus and the Chinese were totally responsible for the spread of the virus and trade wars are easy to win.) Good heavens, get a grip on reality.
I'll restate my comments regarding Jack's original column. Two facts we know.
Donald Trump stated he had to let Flynn go because he lied to Vice President Pence. Second, Flynn also admitted he lied to the FBI. Sorry, but neither Trump nor Flynn can go back and change the story/facts now. You can twist things anyway you want, but while General Flynn served our country with distinction during his military career, he lied to the President and to the FBI. You can try and distract from these basic facts, but no matter what you throw out there in order to muddy the water, the bottomline remains, General Flynn lied. Again, President Trump said he lied and as court documents show, he admitted lying to the FBI ... these are facts! It is unacceptable for an active duty or retired General Officer, regardless of how distinguished his service to the country was in the past, to lie to the President and the FBI. Regardless of how much you want to muddy the water, a General Officer lying should be unacceptable to everyone.
