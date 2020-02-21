CRAIG ACKERMAN (I)
Craig Ackerman is a lifelong Comal County resident and Canyon High School graduate. He has been married to Amanda (CFO of RPM Storage Management) for 10 years and they are proud parents of Brittany, Wyatt and Lacey.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Precinct 3 is a very diverse area within Comal County. I have tailored my training and education to better serve the needs of the community. I have built a deep network with lifelong relationships across local, state and federal agencies creating an open- door policy between my office and our community. My relationships with local charities and businesses have allowed me to connect constituents with resources to find solutions in times of need.
What are the top law enforcement needs in your precinct?
Comal County is experiencing rapid growth. All law enforcement agencies are stretched to the limit. After fulfilling our statutory duties in Pct. 3, my office engages in our schools and community activities as a show of support. Deputy K-9 Rocki (trained and supported by community donations) has been an excellent tool within our Safety in Schools program. We would like to spend more time expanding the outreach programs to students with regards to bullying and laws that pertain to using social media and digital media.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
As a lifelong resident of Comal County, I understand the needs of my community. We must focus on mentoring our youth to preserve our conservative values for future generations. I have prepared my staff with the skills and training to meet our growing community needs. As your Constable (the people’s police) we must lead and be active in our community. We must serve our community with commitment and compassion.
SCOTT HEAD
I am a deputy with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and married to my wife Amy. We have three children. Hailey our oldest, is in her final semester at Texas Tech University and will graduate with a Civil Engineering Degree. Kelsey recently graduated Texas A&M Kingsville and is currently a second grade teacher in the Northside Independent School District. Our youngest Kyle is a freshman at Canyon High School and plays baseball. As a family, Amy and I have established unity with our children by showing love and being active in their lives whether it be sports or studies. We both firmly believe the foundation for a child’s success begins at home. We attend University Church of Christ and enjoy our church family. Life gets busy at times, but we do enjoy camping, sports, fishing and hunting.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
The Comal County Constable of Precinct 3 is an autonomous position, essentially reporting to only the voters every four years through the election process. The position requires experience, integrity, discipline and perseverance. The Constable must be able to develop and maintain a budget, along with displaying fiscal responsibility with taxpayer funds by not overspending. The Constable must have the willingness to partner with other law enforcement agencies and non-law enforcement agencies daily without utilizing a pick and choose method. Since beginning my law enforcement career in 1992, I have a proven track record from a street cop to the rank of Chief of Police. I have documented success in various facets in law enforcement. I have the ability to restore professionalism, fiscal responsibility and community relations through true experience and leadership. As a Chief of Police, I was able to establish a community policing model which led to an outstanding working relationship with the citizens. I hold a master peace officer certification the highest training award from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. I am a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Police Chief Leadership Series.
What are the top law enforcement needs in your precinct?
First, it begins with “We before Me” at the organizational level of the Comal County Constable Precinct 3 Office. When you put others before yourself it’s amazing how one can strengthen relationships with the stakeholders of Precinct 3. This mindset is what it takes to solidify the needs to bring the Constable’s Office together with the citizens we serve. I am currently assigned to the Community Resource Team of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office which allows me daily to provide safety and security for your children, as a school resource officer. Frequently, I assist our K9 Units with the search and at times recovery of narcotics from school campuses. My focus has and will always be the safety of our children and deterrence of drug activity on school campuses. Secondly, an additional need for the Constable’s Office other than strengthening community relations is focusing on the fulfillment of the Constable’s statutory duties which I am capable of accomplishing. Recently, I was asked by several law enforcement administrators about my willingness to assist their agencies with civil standbys. My response was the Constable’s Office should intervene and assist when requested.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
The growth is obviously upon Comal County and I don’t see it slowing down. The first priority If I were elected as Constable in terms of the position itself and the growth, begins with the budget. I will analyze the funds allotted for each respective line item and capital expenditures, while focusing on the needs of the Office. The vast majority of budget’s encompass employee salary’s and benefits. As Precinct 3 continues to grow, the need for law enforcement services will expand with it. The budget should be administered efficiently concerning how staff and assets are being utilized daily. As an agency administrator, you have an obligation to be a good steward of the taxpayer funds. Wants are classified as wasteful spending, whereas needs are necessary to function as an entity. The bridging of gaps between the community, law enforcement agencies and non-law enforcement agencies will be a priority for the Constable’s Office. As the county grows, it’s important that collaboration among those identified becomes closer rather than from afar. The citizens of Precinct 3 can expect transparency and take ownership in the Constable’s Office.
