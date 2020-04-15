The coronavirus pandemic has shown us the weaknesses that come with trying to fight a global threat one city or county at a time.
It took Governor Greg Abbott stepping in to close bars and restaurants across the state, and it was the governor’s action that eventually pushed people to stay home in areas that declined to issue such orders themselves.
There’s another area where a patchwork approach to the coronavirus has become evident — in the type of information that’s released to the public about the cases in an area.
In Comal County, for example, that information comes from the county’s public health department.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which doesn’t have a health department, that information is coming through the different cities, or through the county’s emergency management director.
What this means is that what you know about the virus depends on where you happen to live — something true not just in Texas, but across the country.
Some places, such as Galveston County, are releasing information on gender, while others, like Travis County, are releasing additional information on racial background, as well as specific totals for the types of hospitalizations.
This isn’t criticism of Comal, Guadalupe or any other entity — they are trying to navigate labyrinthine regulations and protect the privacy of specific individuals — but it does point to the need for a uniform standard established at a higher level so that all Texans, and indeed all Americans, have the same type of visibility into what’s truly going on.
