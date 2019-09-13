The lawsuit filed against GBRA.
I can understand why they would be so upset and cannot even imagine losing the jobs, having the tax values drop drastically and the beauty of the lakes that will be drained next week.
My question is this... When did these people become owners of the Guadalupe River and its waters? Do they own the land under the water when the river formed after if was dammed up? Or do they own it to the middle of the river from each side? I don’t think so!
It is tragic to say the least but it would be more tragic if a child or anyone for that matter, would be swept down the river if another gate goes crashing down and the water will take them off with it.
Who would be responsible for that? The GBRA, the people in the lake or the parents that allow the children on the lake?
The safety of all should be the biggest concern for all when it comes to these dams that are 90 years old and will eventually fail.
Lynn Moore,
New Braunfels
