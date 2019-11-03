Back on the first of October Jack McKinney went off about “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” and “natural persons” versus “individuals.”
All this was an exercise in verbal gymnastics and, in a “nut”shell, attempted to bolster a “no” vote against affirming Prop. 4 and Texans’ revulsion to a state income tax.
Typically, the wolf on the down low was a liberal trying to maintain an opening for potentially adding another layer of taxation. Should Prop. 4 go down it would only take a simple majority of legislators and voters to ram through a Texas state income tax.
McKinney’s history lesson was interesting but only confirmed the dyed-in-the-wool liberal Bob Bullock’s hail Mary to keep the door to additional taxation, if not wide open, at least passively ajar. I could suppose different reasons for Jack’s position, from the hope that an income tax might relieve his business taxes, personal property taxes, or to assuage his social justice conscience through income redistribution.
But no, getting inside that head gives me the Halloween willies.
Thankfully, a saner mind from an unexpected quarter entered the discussion. Unexpected because I don’t often agree with Dave McNeely. But,this pundit was absolutely right.
As expressed in his Oct. 25 column, Prop. 4 slams the door on a simple majority vote for a state income tax by requiring a 2/3 super majority, across the board vote by the State Legislature and Texas residents. A “YES” vote strengthens Texas’ repudiation of an additional State tax by also requiring the same super majority vote to repeal the amendment should Texas ever, perish the thought, go blue.
McKinney asserted that not leaving such a tax more accessible would weaken the ability to respond to growth and the need for expanded services. Not so.
Limiting our government’s revenue sources restrains its ability to grow at will, forces it to budget, to spend with more discretion, to exercise better fiscal responsibility, and requires it to get voter approval for additional funding.
Don’t forget that the lack of a state income tax helps fuel our economy by giving people and businesses an attractive financial environment and an escape from rampant taxes in states like New York, California, and — well, basically the New England coastal and West coast states.
It helps to restrain government and it gives us the freedom to spend more of our income as we wish, not as dictated by politicians.
Every Texan who would relish the chance to rally at an Alamo moment in history, vote YES for Prop. 4. Do it for the children.
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
