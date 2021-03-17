Democrats in Congress have passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID Relief bill, without a single Republican vote in the House or Senate. If you have lost your job, face eviction, or need money to pay bills, or buy food, you have a lot to celebrate: Coming your way from Democrats: $1,400 stimulus checks for people with incomes below $75,000/person; $300/week unemployment benefits; Child Tax Credit increase to $3,600/child under age 7, $3,000/child over age 7; $130 billion school reopening improvements; $46 billion COVID vaccines and testing; $350 billion state and local government funding of services and more. Coming your way from Republicans: 0.
Do Republicans believe that their constituents don’t need this assistance, or do they just not care? Are they unwilling to help Americans when a Democratic president is in charge? If you don’t approve of these benefits which will be spent and boost the economy and help small businesses stay open, then please consider sending your stimulus check to the local food bank.
