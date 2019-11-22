From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
In Texas we have a long tradition of taking care of our neighbors when disaster strikes. Whether it’s flood or fire, no community in the Lone Star State stands alone, and we’ve had plenty of chances to see that proven true.
We got another on Friday as smoke billowed out of the Wurstfest site just a few days after the annual festival had closed its gates.
It wasn’t just the New Braunfels Fire Department that answered the call. Crews from Seguin, Canyon Lake, San Marcos, Cibolo, Selma, Schertz and San Antonio were also on site to assist.
With fires like this, it’s best to have all hands on deck to try and keep it from spreading. The efforts of the crews helped keep the damage, already substantial, from growing and consuming more of the historic site.
Thank you to the neighboring communities who were here when we needed them.
The United Way of Comal County got a check for more than $165,000 last week, money raised as part of the 33rd annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest.
The total makes it the largest single donation to the United Way of Comal County and it’s possible because of the hard work of the folks at Gruene Hall and KNBT 92.1 and the support of community sponsors, which includes the Herald-Zeitung.
But all of that wouldn’t mean much if people didn’t show up to taste some wine, some beer, bid on some auction items, and hear lots and lots of good music.
Events like this only work if the community is invested in them — and invested in the causes they serve.
As the group gets ready to plan the 34th Gruene Music & Wine Fest, they know that they can depend on the public to show up to put on their dancing boots and open their wallets for a very good cause.
That’s something worth celebrating.
