From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The Comal County Fair is in full swing and while we’ve already urged people to take time this week and weekend to explore all that it has on offer, we should also take time to give a big round of applause to the people who make it all happen.
Unlike big private shows that can leverage expensive ticket prices to pay for all that’s required to pull off the technical and logistical feats necessary, the Comal County Fair is largely powered by the hard work of a group of dedicated community volunteers who give generously of their time and efforts to make this annual event something special each year.
So as you come across those members of our community who make the fair a reality, take the time to say thank you. That can go a long way.
•••••
Word that Garth Brooks was coming to town was like a wildfire, quickly spreading to every corner. When it was learned that not just anyone would be able to get into the special Gruene Hall show, excitement for every opportunity ratcheted even higher.
And while it would have been a big deal even if Brooks had played the Hall without anything extra, that’s not what happened on Monday night.
What Gruene and New Braunfels got instead was a ticketed indoor concert with an outdoor festival where everyone was invited.
Giant screens were trucked in and people placed chairs and spread blankets to take in the show that turned the entire Gruene area into a community gathering place and gave people memories of a moment that they will cherish for a lifetime.
What happened Monday night was far more than just a Garth Brooks concert, and everyone involved in pulling that off should be proud of what they accomplished for so many locals.
