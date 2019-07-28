What am I to think about our U.S. Representative, Chip Roy, on his vote recently on the floor of the House not to condemn racism and bigotry?
His vote, in my opinion, cast a huge shadow as to his character...or was he simply playing politics?
Paul Roberts,
Canyon Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.