I recently visited New Braunfels High School and Canyon High School to provide them information on this year’s scholarship program my veteran’s organization is sponsoring. In past year’s students from both high schools have been scholarship recipients.
At New Braunfels High School I simply walked in the front door directly to a reception counter where I was graciously received.
At Canyon High School barriers existed everywhere with no signs, that I saw, directing visitors.
Also, outside doors were locked with no apparent means to communicate with anyone therein.
There must be a reason for all of this, but I have seen lesser security at Army forts.
David Hall,
San Antonio
