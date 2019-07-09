I believe that we should have a Democratic presidential debate every week. The more liberal “ideas” we see, the better. A group of candidates who covet the honor and privilege of leading our country are promising anything to get votes. How can we expect them to be responsible to ALL Americans for the security and welfare of our Republic when they promote irresponsibility?
Democratic policy proposals seem to share common DNA. “Elect me and I promise you something of value for free.” In other words, I’ll trade you my unmerited charity for your self-reliance. Deal?
You won’t have to pay back your student loans. Even though you agreed to? Your signature on that loan application is your word. Your reputation. Doesn’t your character whisper to you, “be honorable, do the right thing?” It should.
Decriminalize unlawful entry into our country. A get “out of jail free” card for every illegal alien who willingly disrespects the borders of our sovereign nation. If that offends you, then accept the notion that the truth is notorious for being mercilessly unapologetic regardless of our wordsmithing. It is what it is.
Providing healthcare to illegals without deference to the needs of American citizens. So, as an illegal, if you have any initiative or self-motivation, come to America and Democratic socialists will cure you of your affliction. This taxpayer-funded healing experience is yours in exchange for your future vote.
Seeking reparations for slavery? I wish there was no slavery in our history. I truly do. Some believe this is just a money grab. Perhaps. But bottom line is — you never picked cotton and I never owned slaves. And tell me again why Native Americans are being excluded? I suppose that determination was driven by the size of the respective voting blocs.
Any high-school level math student can see the looming economic disaster of “giving away the store.” The probability of bankrupting our country with this socialist model is as certain as the intellectual bankruptcy of progressive ideology. But that just concerns our economic future. What about our cultural and personal self-esteem? Think about the soul-sucking effect progressive policies have on the character of our nation and its people. What is the danger of taking personal responsibility by the throat, and squeezing?
By not being responsible you have surrendered your personal power and expect others to be responsible for you. You have sacrificed your individuality and your control over your own destiny by not providing for yourself. Is it because in a competitive environment you cannot compete on a level playing field? If that sounded like you’re being called out, good news, you’re still perceptive.
When we define our own morality, we substitute our “opinion” for the belief that there is no universal or absolute set of moral principles. Moral relativism, be it cultural or personal, allows us to create our own alternate reality based upon what WE define as moral or immoral. Dangerous.
And what of virtue? Is it being sacrificed on the altar of political pandering? Goodness, integrity, honor, honesty, and trustworthiness. Are these qualities no longer desirable in our culture?
Democrats rubber-stamp their policy ideas as COMPASSIONATE. I’m going to have to call BS — it’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about wringing out the character and uniqueness from anyone willing to allow it. It’s about “I will take care of you whether you need my help or not.” Just give me the power to do so. Your vote.
We can trust ourselves and our abilities. I believe in the potential of the human spirit so I believe in the individual. Our decision is whether we are going to be the person we are meant to be or not. We all need help now and again but be very cautious where that “help” comes from.
