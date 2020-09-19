Our community has recently experienced a disrespectful display of intimidation of its local citizens. I am sure many members of recent “Train” displays or parades intend only to demonstrate support for a political candidate they favor. That is certainly a legitimate cause and supported by first amendment protections.
However, there have also been reported incidents of residents experiencing hateful rhetoric shouted at them and incidents of racial intimidation by some event participants. Those incidents are inappropriate and unwelcome in our community. It is incumbent on the organizers of displays such as this to establish rules for their events to be sure that all participants conduct themselves in a respectful manner and comply with all community laws and responsible standards of behavior. Such rules should include refraining from any racist displays or rhetoric, no intimidation of community residents, respect for all traffic laws and refraining from disturbing the peace of residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.