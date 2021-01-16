What a pleasant surprise to open the weekend edition on Saturday to the Voices page and find a wonderful letter of gratitude!
David Green gave a well-written list of personal, specific life’s blessings. I needed that reminder! Thank you. You are a blessing to those of us who read it.
