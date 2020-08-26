An immigrant’s story: Cuba, 1961. I’m a young girl living in a country convulsed by the upheaval of revolution. It’s the year of the Bay of Pigs invasion. The year that all the priests and the nuns who had been my teachers are expelled from Cuba, men in olive green fatigues replacing them at my school. An increasingly dangerous time for Cubans when any talk or action perceived to be “contrarevolucionaria” can get a person brought to the attention of their neighborhood CDR, the infamous “Comités para la Defensa de la Revolución,” the “eyes and ears” of the government across Cuba.
I read the signs on the walls inside “la pecera,” (the fishbowl), in Havana’s José Martí airport: “GUSANOS POR AQUÍ” (worms this way), and “¡CUBA SÍ, YANQUI NO!” I am in a line there, with other “gusanos.” I turn my head and look back. My parents are on the other side of the glass wall. They wave, smiling encouragingly. My older sister holds my hand way too tightly, propelling me forward through the various check-points manned by armed, stone-faced soldiers. At last we board the PanAmerican flight that would take us, that day in the fall of 1961, to America. The land of the free!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.