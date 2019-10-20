In his letter of Oct. 6 Don Volz says he “would be proud of your child if he/she were acting like our president.”
He then lists eight points and continues by condemning Democratic candidates for president. But he ignores all of Trump’s outrageous behavior.
Do he and other Trump supporters really want their children and grandchildren to behave like Trump? To be compulsive liars? To lie more than 20 to 30 times or more a week? To be adulterers? Is there a preferred number of episodes? To sexually harass women?
Is this considered to be normal male behavior which should be tolerated?
For extensive details see the new book by two veteran journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy “All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator.” And to cheat any person, business, or organization as long as one thinks one can get away with it?
Do most Trump supporters really hope that their children and grandchildren will behave as he does?
John Hillje,
New Braunfels
