Under the leadership of Texas Governor Greg Abbot, the “house arrest” vault door has been cracked open. In light of our early release from quarantine “time-out,” we are now allowed to breathe in liberty and breathe out self-reliance. Most of us surrendered to the will of our government in a communal attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We did our part and deserve an opportunity to get our lives back. My kind nature has given way to my survival instincts. We should now focus on getting back to work, rebuilding our economy, and realizing our potential as citizens of this great country.
For me, pandemic fatigue has grown into a soul-sucking experience. I would guess that 90% of the virus “breaking news” is negative. Good news has taken a backseat to negativity. I suppose that’s what sells in today’s information age. Many media reports are akin to throwing hourly fear grenades into a crowd of homeschool teachers, small business owners, the unemployed and anyone else praying to awaken from this nightmare. I’m ready to vacate my virus bunker of dread.
In a recent opinion piece in the Herald-Zeitung, The Austin American Statesman began with, “Let’s drop the pretense that ‘data and doctors’ are driving the plan to re-open the Texas economy.” Newsflash: Texas is not the only state following the same game plan.
I grow weary of “following” the science and the data, noting the failure of death and mortality rate projections provided by experts and organizations since this began. Continually moving the goalposts is disappointing, as is waving the “flattening the curve” flag at every opportunity. We get it.
In an article I wrote last month, I made a couple of relevant observations: “Every day I hear that we should refrain from re-opening the economy. We must wait until (insert the moving goalpost here). I agree that we should take any precautions we can going forward. I’m not sure how to define those precautions until, wait for it, WE ACTUALLY START GOING FORWARD. I understand the hand-wringing anxiety that there will be flareups as we pursue normalcy. SPOILER ALERT: We ARE going to have flareups regardless.” That is the nature of viruses, and we should manage our expectations. We will get through that as well.
Now, we are beginning that move forward. We are gathering measurable data for how we are doing in the rollout process. I still believe that we will see “spikes” in COVID-19 cases driven in part by an increase in testing and many of us coming out of COVID induced hibernation.
As has been the case, a significant number of people who get the virus are asymptomatic and recover from their exposure. This exposure encourages herd immunity as we go about our lives. I’m focused on the exposure/recovery rates as well as the mortality rate. If we are going to take a science-based look at our challenges, that analysis is driven by all of the statistics.
I believe the character of Americans was forged by the fire of prudent boldness, not the cold chill of unreasonable fear. I don’t need to be spoon-fed what is right for my well-being. I will do whatever offers me, and those around me, protection from viral exposure. I believe that whoever has a compromised immune system or underlying medical issues should self-quarantine for their protection.
It merits consideration to review some matters of “fact” and statistics we have been provided during this pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is now haunted by a tweet it sent earlier this year when it cited Chinese health officials who claimed that there was clear evidence that there had been no human-human transmissions of the novel coronavirus within the country yet. The Jan. 14 tweet came less than two months before WHO declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.
On March 16, a 20-page report from Neil Ferguson’s team at Imperial College London quickly gathered attention by producing enormous mortality estimates, including up to 2.2 million deaths in our country. He also declared that a ‘significant level’ of social distancing could have to be maintained indefinitely until a vaccine becomes available.
We were warned to build field hospitals, deploy a hospital ship, manufacture vast numbers of masks, ventilators, and all manner of medical supplies. We did all of that, and we should have. Based on what we knew then, it was the right thing to do.
Was destroying our economy, relationships, hopes, and future expectations worth it? That remains to be seen. I have my doubts.
But as the adage confirms, “we live, and we learn.” What we have learned from this continuing battle will serve us well in the future. We will better serve and protect the “at-risk” among us. We have learned what works and what doesn’t. We will have battle-tested response protocols that will allow us to fast track strategies to mitigate the pain and suffering next time. I await the final deep-dive analysis of all that we have gone through together. It should be telling.
How do you feel about subject-matter experts who have weighed in on the Coronavirus pandemic since the beginning? Who do you trust to provide you the truth regarding our ongoing battle of the virus? Anyone?
It disturbs me that I am so suspicious regarding truthful honesty in reporting. I regret that I don’t trust anybody. That’s why I believe that me doing what I think is best for my family is so important. I know I can trust my judgment.
And you’re correct. I am neither a medical professional nor a credentialed virologist, but like you, I do think about this stuff.
