On Saturday The Herald-Zeitung reported what most people were expecting — Schlitterbahn was cutting jobs in the wake of its purchase by Ohio-based Cedar Fair.
For some — those who weren’t already spooked by the thought of an outsider gobbling up a cherished local institution — this was the sign they had been waiting for. This was the sign that everything would be different and ruined.
That might end up being a hasty conclusion.
Cedar Fair and Schlitterbahn didn’t do themselves any favors with how they handled the release of the news — leaving the numbers of employees affected unsaid lets people fill the vacuum with the worst case scenario. But for anyone who has spent anytime watching how companies work, this was almost a foregone conclusion.
Cedar Fair has been operating for decades. That means that they already have teams in place to handle things like marketing, communications, planning and other core areas.
Schlitterbahn, also having run for decades, had the same. When one company bought the other things were going to have to give way.
It might be a corporate buzzword, but “redundancies” is also a real thing — and Cedar Fair likely had a lot of them after the Schlitterbahn purchase.
Cedar Fair also deserves credit for saying it “is committed to doing the right thing and assisting impacted employees with their transitions in the weeks and months ahead, including providing outplacement services for those affected.”
That likely won’t soften the blow for those who have found themselves out of a job, but it’s a sign that the company is interested in being a good partner to the community.
Over the long term, that’s what is going to matter most for New Braunfels.
