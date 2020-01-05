In his recent column titled ‘Today’s Democrats Radically Different,’ Mr. John Cassata takes past remarks and policy suggestions by Democrats, adds a few myths of his own, and implies that this is the platform of ‘new’ Democrats. His characterization of how I think as a progressive Democrat is humorous, untrue and not worth rebuttal. I do want to take issue with the accomplishments that he attributes to the Trump Administration and to highlight other policy errors.
1. While the economy is doing well, it is nothing more than an extension of what was happening in the last four years of the Obama Administration. In fact, more jobs were created per month during those years than have been created in the first three years of Trump.
2. Most of the $1.5 billion in the tax reform has gone to wealthy citizens and almost all of it has added to the deficit. Under Trump, deficits don’t seem to matter. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the deficit in 2019 ballooned to $960 billion and will average $1.2 trillion in 2020 and beyond.
3. Withdrawal from the Iraq Nuclear Agreement and the Paris Climate Accord were both terrible decisions, in my view, and has left our allies with a clear message that they can’t count on us to honor any future pact in which we may engage.
4. Trump and Republican Congressional actions have undermined Obamacare, and their efforts have directly led to substantial increases in health insurance premiums. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has led a lawsuit to declared Obamacare unconstitutional. If this happens, more than 20 million Americans will lose their health insurance. There is no replacement plan at this time.
5. Trump’s action to remove our troops from strategic areas in Syria, against the advice of his military advisors, has led to the death of many Kurds (allies) and left a void there that Putin has been happy to fill.
I can back up my opinions with evidence to support the reasoning. And I am not going to insult Republicans by telling them how they collectively think. Both Republicans and Democrats have diverse views within their parties and to take a remark from an individual or group and attribute that to everyone is inappropriate.
Stephen Baird,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.