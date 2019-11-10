I would like to thank all of the staff at Kirkwood Manor and Director William Pomeroy.
They took wonderful care of my father Thomas French. He almost made it to 100. The staff are incredible people. Kirkwood Manor has many veterans. It is recognized by the VA for physical therapy. The veterans were honored and given veteran recognition pins for their hats. The rest home is recognized by Medicare and received a 5-star rating in 2018. They deserve it. Very dedicated and professional people. Every need of my father was met. Thank you so very much Kirkwood Manor.
I also want to thank Hope Hospice who took care of him and met every need in his last few months.
He received a veterans ceremony and appreciation certificate. Hope Hospice is a wonderful caring organization.
There were many people who attended the ceremony and many people involved in his care.
Thank you so very much Hope Hospice! I would suggest donating to such a worthy organization.
Karen French,
Rockport, Texas
