Late last week a pair of local school districts were trying to untangle a mess on social media — something the teachers who manned the one-room schoolhouses of long ago couldn’t even begin to imagine.
It began with a photo of Smithson Valley football players that was making the rounds of the outrage factory that is the internet because it included a racial slur.
The first thought was that some Smithson Valley students had used the term to denigrate their opponents in Judson, and so there was anger and frustration.
But it turns out that wasn’t quite accurate because while the photo was online, the version out there didn’t include the racist language, indicating that someone else had added it later.
The internet has changed the game when it comes to fakery and manufactured reality, and it can be extremely useful. You need only ask the Russians. Multiple intelligence agencies say have used the same techniques to sow discord between different groups inside the United States.
And while the democratic principles of the free world weren’t in play last week, misleading imagery or things that raise questions can inflict damage on the reputations of high school students and force school districts to spend precious resources in investigations.
With copy and paste versions of the truth so readily available at people’s fingertips — and artificial intelligence algorithms increasingly making fake video easy to reproduce — it’s more important than ever to be aware that just finding something online doesn’t mean that it’s accurate.
That’s doubly true for social media platforms that operate with no gatekeepers and little in the way of ethics if they stand in the way of bigger profits.
So the next time you see something on the internet that makes you “Mad Online™” ask yourself if you’re being goaded — and if so, who stands to benefit?
