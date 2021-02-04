Recently, Nielsen reported that 1.5 million more people watched Biden’s inauguration than Trump’s. When you look at all the people who attended Trump rallies and look at the size of the loyalists who stormed the capitol, you have to realize that this is a lie. It is well known that Biden stole those ratings. He had dead people watching his inauguration not to mention the millions of illegal aliens to whom he gave TV sets so they could watch. Clearly this is an issue that the Supreme Court needs to take up. We Texans should get Senator Cruz to spearhead this.
Mike Nash,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.