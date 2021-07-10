Juneteenth National Independence day is an OK name for a new holiday acknowledging that slavery ended not with the Emancipation Proclamation over two years prior to the Confederate’s defeat, loss or forfeit several months prior to the new federal holiday.
The Civil War was our bloodiest and deadliest war and it deserves conversation, acknowledgment and a day of remembrance to facilitate this conversation and acknowledgment.
