Our governor has been successful. This morning I stopped at the convenience store. I was there for no more than five minutes. In those five minutes, three other customers came into the store. Two of the three wore no masks. The store had a sign posted saying face coverings were required. But, following the lead of our Governor, two of three people ignored the sign.
For weeks, I had been impressed and made hopeful by the number of people in the community who seemed to be taking the mask mandate seriously. Almost everyone wore the mask. Did they do it because of the mandate or because they understood it was the right thing to do? It now seems clear the mandate was the motivation.
Gov. Abbott made the right decision!
Over time, experience has shown that society cannot completely rely on individual responsibility in some aspects of our common life. Thus we have traffic lights and speed limits, tax laws and driver’s licenses, even “no shirt, no shoes, no service” regulations. What moved Gov. Abbott to suddenly drop the mask mandate and pin our hopes to master the pandemic on perennially unreliable “individual responsibility”?
